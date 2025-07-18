DT
PT
Project Jeevanjot: Two women among three taken into custody to deter begging

Project Jeevanjot: Two women among three taken into custody to deter begging

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:44 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
The district administration on Thursday took into custody child and adult beggars from various places in the city in a bid to prevent the practice. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar
The District Child Protection Office here has taken action against child begging at public places, arresting a group of beggars, including a man and two women, who were found begging with four children near the Golden Gate. The arrests were made under ‘Project Jeevanjot’.

District Child Protection Officer Taranjit Singh stated that individuals taken into custody were presented before the Child Welfare Committee and asked to provide proof of birth for the children. They have been given time until tomorrow to produce the evidence, failing which DNA tests will be conducted to determine the children’s status.

He said that the purpose was to ensure that these children have not been trafficked into begging by unscrupulous elements. He added that the campaign aims to provide a dignified life and protect the rights of helpless children in Punjab.

“Making children beg is considered a form of modern slavery and a gross violation of their rights,” he added. The authorities are determined to take legal action against those who traffic and exploit children.

He said that the teams would continue to inspect different areas of the city to ensure that no children are forced to beg. He also encouraged the public to report any instances of child begging or exploitation to the authorities.

It may be mentioned that ‘Project Jeevanjot’ is part of a larger state-wide initiative aimed at eradicating child begging, providing rescued children with shelter, education, healthcare and emotional support. Officials have urged citizens to support the campaign by refraining from giving money to children and instead contacting the helpline services for intervention.

