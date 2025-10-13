Project to redevelop four radial roads to Darbar Sahib inaugurated

Development work on the four radial roads leading to Darbar Sahib was inaugurated on Sunday. The Rs 41-crore project aims to give these major routes a “heritage street” look, creating a more aesthetic and culturally enriched experience for pilgrims and visitors from across the world.

The four roads — Maha Singh Road, Sherawala Gate, Ghio Mandi Road and Ramsar Road — will be redeveloped with wider carriageways, improved lighting and underground wiring to eliminate overhead cables. Over one lakh devotees use these routes daily to reach Sri Darbar Sahib. Officials said that once completed, these heritage streets would become a new attraction for pilgrims and tourists alike.

The project includes artistic facades and wall paintings along both sides of the streets, reflecting Punjab’s traditional culture and architecture. All power and communication cables will be shifted underground and modern lighting systems will be installed to enhance both visibility and aesthetics.

Dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the project had been in planning for two years and is now being implemented on the ground. It is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Officials said that rapid progress was being made on infrastructure and beautification works across the central areas of Amritsar. Major roads and inner streets are being reconstructed to improve connectivity and ease movement for residents and visitors. Work on other key routes, including the stretch from Gate Khazana to Jhabal railway crossing and onwards to Iban Kalan, is also expected to begin shortly.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, who attended the inauguration, said the redevelopment around Darbar Sahib would significantly enhance the spiritual and civic ambience of the city founded by Guru Ram Das Ji. He added that Amritsar was witnessing visible transformation under ongoing projects aimed at improving roads, cleanliness and infrastructure.

The Mayor further stated that bioremediation of thousands of metric tonnes of waste at the Bhagtanwala dump site had already begun. A new company has been awarded the sanitation contract and will deploy over 300 vehicles within the next 20–25 days to strengthen garbage collection and cleanliness.

Councillor Jarnail Singh Dhod, Tarunveer Singh Candy, Councillor Vicky Dutta, AAP functionaries and several volunteers were also present at the event.