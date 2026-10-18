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Home / Amritsar / Projects galore in Jandiala Guru amid poll din

Projects galore in Jandiala Guru amid poll din

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO with an elderly woman.
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Amid the election hullabaloo, Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has gone into an inauguration overdrive.

On Saturday, the minister inaugurated various state-level sports competitions, laid the foundation stone of a bridge project and distributed property ownership cards among residents of the Jandiala Guru constituency.

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As part of the state government’s “Khelan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026” initiative, the ETO inaugurated state-level archery and rugby competitions scheduled between October 17 and 23. Archery events are being organised at the Guru Nanak Stadium, while rugby matches are taking place at Khalsa College and Khalsa Senior Secondary School.

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Addressing a gathering, the minister urged youngsters to stay away from drugs and participate in sporting events, laying emphasis on their role in promoting discipline, fitness, confidence and teamwork. The ETO also laid the foundation stone of a two-span bridge over a drain on the road connecting Devidaspura village with the Community Health Centre Manawala in Jandiala Guru.

The project has been sanctioned at a cost of ?68.65 lakh, with the completion targeted within six months.

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The minister also distributed property ownership cards among 119 beneficiaries at Rakh Devidaspur (Amarkot).

The focus of the AAP government had been on promoting sports, boosting road connectivity and addressing grievances pertaining to property rights — issues which might crop up during the elections, he added.

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