Promote use of grievances portal: ADGP

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

A meeting under the chairmanship of State Armed Police and Additional Director General of Police MF Farooqi was held at the Conference Hall, Police Lines, Amritsar, for proper implementation of public grievances division portal here.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police, posted in the Border Range. Several instructions were issued for proper implementation of the portal for the convenience of public.

MF Farooqi said the software was people friendly and was easy to use. He said people can register themselves on the portal and can file their complaints online from across the globe. The complainants can also to check the status of their complaints using the portal.

“There is a mechanism, wherein, the disposal of the complaints will be done in a time-bound manner, within the stipulated time limit of 30 days for redress of people’s grievances. The software provides supervisory dash boards to monitor progress of the verification of the complaint and investigation of the case. It will ensure accountability of police functionaries at the police station-level to dispose of the complaints in a time-bound manner,” Farooqi.