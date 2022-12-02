Promotion of 46 pharmacists welcomed

Amritsar, December 1
The Punjab State Pharmacy Officers Association has welcomed the government’s decision to promote 46 pharmacy officers. The government has promoted these employees to the level of senior pharmacy officers. Ashok Sharma, an association member, said that a long pending demand of the pharmacists had been fulfilled.
