Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Amritsar, August 18

The Tarn Taran police have attached the movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.27 crore of to 10 drug peddlers nominated in various cases registered with the police.

The properties, including residential accommodations, were attached through the competent authority and the Administrator, NDPS Act, under Section 68F (2) of the NDPS Act.

Gurmeet Chouhan, SSP, Tarn Taran, said among those whose properties were frozen were: Harjinder Singh, alias Hathori of Waan Tara Singh, Jaipal Singh of Sarhali Road, Patti, Surjit Singh of Patti, Jagtar Singh of Khemkaran, Kuldeep Singh of the Kazikot road, Kuldeep Singh of Singarpura, Pritpal Singh of Harike, Gurpreet Singh of Harike, Akashdeep Singh of Buh; and Gurbaz Singh of Maniyala Jai Singh village.

Harjinder was held in 2013 with over 17-kg heroin and Kuldeep Singh by Gurdaspur police with 16.8-kg heroin in June 2022. Jaipal Singh, Surjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh of Singarpura and Gurbaz Singh were nabbed with 1-kg heroin each during the last four years.

Pritpal Singh and Gurpreet Singh were arrested for possessing 260-gm heroin each and Akashdeep was held with 280-gm heroin. Jagtar Singh was arrested with 3,900 intoxicating tablets and 300 banned tramadol tablets in 2021.

“Till now, the Tarn Taran police have frozen movable and immovable properties worth Rs 100.31 crore of 117 drug traffickers,” said Chouhan. He said the police were also identifying the properties of other smugglers arrested by them in the recent past.

The police attached piece of land measuring over 6 marlas and a residential house of Harjinder Singh. The police also attached a residential house, drug money and an SUV of Jaipal Singh. Similarly, a residential house and an SUV of Jagtar was frozen by the police.

The police seized a residential house, drug money, a car and a motorcycle belonging to Kuldeep Singh of Singarpura. Similarly, they froze a residential house each of Surjit, Kuldeep Singh of the Kazikot road, Pritpal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Gurbaz Singh.

