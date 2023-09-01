Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 31

The Amritsar rural police have attached properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of seven smugglers nominated in various cases in the rural belt. The properties including residential accommodation were attached through the competent authorities and the administrator NDPS Act.

SSP Satinder Singh said properties of Darbara Singh and Dalbir Singh of Dhanoa Khurd, Bikramjit Singh, alias Bikkar, of Kakkar village, Tasbir Singh of Dhanoe Kalan, Gurminder Singh of Cheecha village, Navjot Singh of Baba Budha Avenue of Golden Gate and Samme Kumar, alias Pardhan, of Majitha Road.

Bikramjit Singh was held by the state special operation cell in 2012 while another case was registered by Special Task Force in April 2021. He said the police attached a double-storied constructed house, over 132 kanal of agricultural land, a commercial plot, a car and cash. His properties were total worth Rs 2.20 crores. SSOC had confiscated 11kg heroin, fake Indian currency notes to the tune of Rs 5 lakh, a pistol and eight bullets.

Similarly, Dalbir Singh was arrested with 10kg heroin in 2022. The police seized his residential house worth Rs 1.35 crore. Gurminder Singh alias Lalli was arrested by SSOC with 9.6-kg of heroin in 2014. The police attached his residential house worth Rs 28.65 lakh.

Darbara Singh was held in 2011 with 6-kg heroin and one pistol. The police attached his residential house of Rs 9.37 lakh. A residential house worth Rs 9.35 lakh of Tasbir Singh, alias Bhalwan, was also attached. Similarly, a car and a bike of Navjot Singh and Samme Kumar was attached.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said the confiscation of properties were part of the Punjab police drives to hit these drug peddlers financially which would act as deterrent against those jumping into the illegal trade for lure of easy money.