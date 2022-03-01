Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

A property dispute took an ugly turn when a man allegedly killed his sister-in-law with sharp weapon in Nangal Pannuan village falling under Majitha police station here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Amandeep Kaur (30). Manjit Singh, victim’s husband, alleged that she was killed by his brother Kuldeep Singh who was booked by the police on murder charge. Though no arrest has been made till now.

Manjit told the police that due to some work he had gone to Naag Kalan village while his wife Amandeep Kaur along with his son was present in the house. He said his brother Kuldeep Singh was also in the house.

At around 3.15pm when he returned, he found Amandeep’s body lying in a pool of blood on bed. He said his brother was not present at home. He said he rushed his wife to hospital where doctors declared her dead.

He said he was sure that Kuldeep killed his wife with some sharp weapon. He said he used to daily quarrel with him and Amandeep over division of the house.

Paramjit Kumar, SHO, Majitha police station, said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered and raids were on to nab Kuldeep.