Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

A man was shot dead and another injured on 100-feet road in broad daylight here on Saturday. The victim was identified as Gurpartap Singh, alias Raja. His friend Rishi was injured in the firing.

They were allegedly shot at by Charandeep Singh Babba, son of a councillor from MC ward No.45, Dalbir Kaur, who recently left the Congress to join the AAP.

A land dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident which took place before cops who had reached the spot after they got information regarding the dispute.

Rishi Chaudhry, who suffered a bullet injury in the leg, alleged that Raja had a property dispute with Babba who allegedly wanted to grab his property. Raja runs a grocery store on 100-feet road. Raja was constructing a box near the shop to which Babba objected, leading to a heated verbal duel.

People informed the Division B police station from where a police team reached the spot. The police said the verbal duel intensified despite the police intervention.

It was alleged that Babba took out a pistol and shot at Raja who suffered bullet injuries on the head and a leg. Rishi suffered a bullet injury on a leg. Raja and Rishi were rushed to a private hospital on the Mall Road where doctors declared Raja dead while Rishi was still under treatment.

Sarju Dixit, an eyewitness, said he informed the SHO, Division B police station, about the dispute saying something untoward could happen. However, the police team allegedly failed to take proper action which ultimately led to Raja’s death.

Jaspreet Singh, a friend of Raja, said Babba wanted to grab a property of Raja, who had given numerous complaints to senior police officials and the SHO, Division B police station. However, the police always worked under the influence of Babba, he alleged.

Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana, reached the spot.

Rana said as per a preliminary probe, a property dispute was stated to be reason behind the incident. Further investigations were in progress. He said the matter was being investigated from all angles and a case would soon be registered.