Home / Amritsar / Property of five smugglers worth Rs 2.61 cr attached

Property of five smugglers worth Rs 2.61 cr attached

The district police on the instructions of the higher authorities freezed the properties worth Rs 2.61 crore of five drug smugglers here on Saturday. SP Abhimanyu Rana said here that the police seized the property worth Rs 71 lakh belonging...
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:25 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
The district police on the instructions of the higher authorities freezed the properties worth Rs 2.61 crore of five drug smugglers here on Saturday.

SP Abhimanyu Rana said here that the police seized the property worth Rs 71 lakh belonging to Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Mari Gaur Singh village under the Bhikhiwind police station, of Lovepreet Singh Sonu and his brother Akashdeep Singh, residents of Manakpur village (Sarai Amanat Khan), worth Rs 95 lakh, Kurinder Singh Shinda, a resident of Kalsian Kalan (Bhikhiwind) worth Rs 51 lakh and Arashdeep Singh Arash, a resident of Dhala (Sarai Amanat Khan), worth Rs 44 lakh.

The SSP said notice regarding freezing of the property have been pasted at the gate of the drug smugglers’ houses.

He said the act must help check drug smuggling in society and the smugglers must learnt lessons from this action.

