Property registry to undergo change from today, doorstep service on call

Property registry to undergo change from today, doorstep service on call

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:35 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
The District Revenue Department is all set to introduce online registration of properties and send an official on a call to the house of an applicant to carry out all necessary arrangements from tomorrow.

An applicant, by calling at the number 1076, will be able to get the service of an official of the Sewa Kendra who will complete all procedures related to the registry for a fixed charge. Both the buyer and seller will have to go to the Tehsil office just to get the photo clicked.

As per the new norms, both the parties will have to upload a rough copy of the registry on the Easy Registry Portal before 48 hours following which the sub-registrar will check the documents and give the endorsement. Then both of them can register the property from any tehsil or sub-tehsil who will be able to verify the documents and take photos.

Apart from 13 lawyers in all tehsils of the district, five computer operators have been hired in three registry offices in urban areas. Their training course has been completed.

At the same time, the Deputy Commissioner will monitor whether the documents are being received along with the registration of parties on time. Next week, the Sub-Registrar-3 office will be shifted to Tehsil-2.

Cabins for lawyers, cash counter and computer operators are yet to be completed. Online connectivity to computers is yet to be provided.

In addition, several posters of 'Easy registry, No delay, No bribery' have been pasted in Sub-Registrar-2 offices in which a helpline number 0172-274354 of Chandigarh has been given to lodge a complaint for bribery.

