Property revenue jumps 40% in Amritsar dist

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

The district Revenue Department has recorded a 40 per cent hike in the registration of properties during the past over two months offering 2.25 per cent rebate. The rebate period ended on Monday.

Ram Krishan, district revenue officer, said the office recorded a spurt of nearly 40 per cent in the registration of properties during the past over two months. He said that regular pace of a little over 70 registration of properties increased between 110 to 115.

The Revenue Department levies 10 per cent fee on male buyers and eight per cent on female buyers in urban areas. In the rural areas, it levies six per cent fee on male buyers and four per cent on female buyers. From today, the previous rate came into force bringing down the pace of customers.