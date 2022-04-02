Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

The Municipal Corporation (MC) collected only Rs 27 crore, which is Rs 6 crore more than that collected last year, but far from the recovery target of Rs 42 crore. More than one lakh tax payers deposited 27.24 crore till the end of last fiscal (2021-22).

The property tax wing has sealed around 500 properties to force the defaulters to pay the tax. Most of the commercial property owners pay the tax on the spot. Officials of the MC had constituted zonal teams as per the assembly constituencies. Separate teams led by Sushant Bhatia, Davinder Singh, Pardeep Rajput, Jaswinder Singh, Sunil Bhatia and Harbans Lal visited their respective areas, issued notices, sealed buildings and collected tax. A large number of liquor vends were sealed this year.

MC employees were seen working till late evening in the office. Not only secretaries and superintendents, senior MC officials were in the field to collect tax.

Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner, took several initiatives to increase the recovery and claimed that in the last 17 days they had recovered Rs 7 crore as property tax.

“We have set a target of 25 per cent increase as compared to last financial year. Notices have been served and the sealing drive has been started. The zonal teams were daily monitored. We have partially achieved the target. Now we are going to adopt a computerised unified system to collect property tax and water sewer bills,” said Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said, “We appreciate the officials and employees, who made efforts to collect Rs7 crore in 15 days. I have also asked the departments concerned to adopt such mechanism as we can recover the pending taxes and bills.”