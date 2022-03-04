Property tax collection way behind target of Rs 42 cr

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

Though the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (AMC) had set a target of recovering property tax of Rs 42 crore for the year 2021-22 before the start of fiscal, the property tax wing has collected only Rs 22 crore so far. Now only 28 days have been left to achieve the target, but MC staff seem to be reluctant to make any effort.

There are around 1.5 lakh taxable properties in the city. Around only 50,000 to 60,000 property owners pay tax. During the last nine months, only 22,000 property owners paid tax. The MC had initiated the sealing drive and sealed around 200 properties in August 2021. Even the state government offered a rebate on payment of tax and the MC stopped the sealing drive.

Officials of the property tax wing claimed that the assembly election had hit their property tax collection drive. The officials and staff were busy in election-related work.

However, there are several flaws in the property tax collection by the MC. Tax is not being collected properly from liquor contractors and SCOs. The MC staff have failed to conduct a proper scrutiny of the tax paid by the property owners with self-assessment.

In 2016-17, the MC had collected only Rs 16.89 crore against a target of Rs 22 crore. In 2017-18, the target was Rs 24 crore and the MC recovered only Rs 17.25 crore. Similarly in 2018-19, the MC recovered Rs 22.43 crore against the recovery target of Rs 30 crore.

In 2019-20, the MC had set a target of Rs 32 crore, but recovered only Rs 26.34 crore. For the 2020-21 fiscal, the MC had set a target of Rs 34 crore, but recovered Rs 22.50 crore.

There are five zones in the city where the MC collects property tax. The property tax wing has a staff of 80 people, including the Superintendent, inspectors and clerks. Around 30 persons have been outsourced for the task.

“A list of the defaulters has been prepared to collect property tax and action initiated against them. Apart from this, the property owners, who have deposited less tax are being identified through scrutiny. They have to pay the pending property tax,” said an official.