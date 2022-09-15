Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

The Property Tax Department of the Municipal Corporation (MC) cracked the whip on the defaulters of property tax and sealed eight shops here today.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh held a meeting with the officials of property tax wing yesterday and instructed them to take action against defaulters.

Officials of the West and Central Zone of the MC started the sealing drive today. West Zone Superintendent Harbans Lal, Inspector Ravinder Pal, Inspector Tarsem Singh and Satinder Kumar along with their team visited 13 defaulters. Of these, six traders paid the pending tax on the spot.

The team today sealed Good Luck Tailor, Modern Homes and 360 Nutrition at Khandwala Chowk and Western Beauty, Royal Saloon, Medical Hall and Rahul Boot Shop in Sandhu Colony, Chheharta. Superintendent Harbans Lal said the seals of the shops would be opened after the tax is paid.

Similarly, Central Zone Superintendent Jaswinder Singh, Inspector Sitaram, Inspector Rajeev Tandon, Recovery clerk Lakhwinder Singh, Gurinder Singh and Rishi Kumar, along with their team, visited the Hyde Market area. Superintendent Jaswinder Singh said notices had been issued to the Waqf Board shops in Hall Bazar and the Machhi Mandi area.

The department collected Rs 30.30 lakh of property tax today. A total of 625 property owners paid the tax. The department has collected Rs 12.55 crore in this financial year so far.

Meanwhile, the property tax wing organised a camp at Mall Road and collected Rs 8.93 lakh tax from 36 property tax payers in the camp, stated Property Tax Nodal Officer Daljit Singh.

‘Seal will be opened after dues are paid’

Officials of the West and Central Zone of the MC started the drive and sealed Good Luck Tailor, Modern Homes and 360 Nutrition at Khandwala Chowk and Western Beauty, Royal Saloon, Medical Hall and Rahul Boot Shop in Sandhu Colony, Chheharta. Superintendent Harbans Lal said the seals of the shops would be opened after the tax was paid. Superintendent Jaswinder Singh said notices had been issued to the Waqf Board shops in Hall Bazar and the Machhi Mandi area.