Property tax: Take benefit of OTS scheme: MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

To enhance property tax recovery, the MC has deployed a team of 20 clerks to survey the commercial properties. The deployment of staff for survey was decided last week in a meeting with MC Commissioner Rahul. The MC has collected around Rs 28 crore in the current financial year (2023-24) till date against a target of Rs 45 crore.

As per the MC Commissioner’s order, each clerk has to survey 10 commercial units every day. Vishal Wadhawan, nodal officer for property tax, stated that the team of 20 clerks has started the survey of property tax in the field. He stated that he has held three meetings with these employees. So far, 25 to 30 commercial units have been inspected by each clerk.

The MC Commissioner has appointed clerks for a comprehensive inspection of 10,000 commercial properties by December 31 and asked them to submit their report to MC Secretary Vishal Wadhawan. MC officials said the state government has introduced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to provide relief to property tax defaulters.