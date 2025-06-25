Protected monument at Ram Bagh a victim of negligence

In a glaring case of negligence in the upkeep of protected heritage sites, a group of labourers engaged in the preservation of the Deorhi were found living on the rooftop of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, Machhi Ghar, located within Ram Bagh, popularly known as Company Garden. The labourers were using chullahs (mud stoves) and lighting fires directly on the roof of the heritage building. Machhi Ghar is part of the recently restored Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The entire Ram Bagh complex, which includes the palace and several other historical structures, is recognised both as a state-protected monument and a monument of national importance under the ASI.

Situated to the east of the Summer Palace, Machhi Ghar originally served as a swimming bath during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign. During the British period, it was converted into an aquarium, earning it the name Machhi Ghar. According to information, the ASI has undertaken restoration work at the rear Deorhi of the Summer Palace, an area previously occupied by a service club. Instead of providing alternative accommodation, the ASI permitted migrant labourers to live on the rooftop of Machhi Ghar. The workers have set up shanties in the bathing area, built chullahs for cooking, constructed a makeshift washroom, and reportedly use some ground floor rooms for urination, as indicated by a strong smell.

Notably, after its restoration, the Summer Palace is now open to tourists, and the Punjab Tourism Board hosts a laser show in the evenings. Over 50 visitors from across the world visit the site daily. However, the parks adjoining the water stream leading to Machhi Ghar have been encroached upon by illegal elite clubs, and the pathway is in a dilapidated state. Despite these issues, some tourists still venture to visit Machhi Ghar, only to find it occupied by labourers.

When contacted, Shri Om, a staff member at the local ASI office, said, “The workers are only here for three months and will vacate the premises soon. We have installed toilet units for them and have instructed them not to cause any damage. If any damage occurs, the contractor is responsible for repairs. We are planning to shift them to another place soon.”