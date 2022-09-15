Protest against delay in relief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

Farmer activists under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan staged a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Wednesday. They protested poor condition of roads and anomalies in payment of compensation for land acquisition for highways.

The BKU leaders stated that the road from Garinda to Bir Baba Budha Sahib was in poor condition and farmers were facing a lot of inconvenience in transportation of agricultural produce. They said the work of road from Amritsar to Fatehgarh Churrian too had not been completed.

Association’s general secretary Palwinder Singh Mahal said they had been highlighting the issue of anomalies in the payment of compensation for land acquisition for long but the administration had failed to initiate any action.

The association leaders also held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and presented a memorandum regarding their demands.