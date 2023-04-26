Protest against sacrilege incident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 25

Several people from different sections of society today condemned the sacrilege incident at a gurdwara in Ropar on Monday. Members of the District Bar Association, Tarn Taran, observed ‘No Work Day’ on Tuesday and abstained from judicial work. Baldev Singh Gill, district president of the association, demanded that such type of accused should be booked under relevant sections of the NSA and sent to jails in other states of the country. Gill said that it was a matter of great concern that no officer or the responsible leader of the ruling party had spoken against the incident.

Sikh activists of different organisations organised a protest march in Tarn Taran and demanded death penalty for the accused of sacrilege incidents. The march was started from the Palika Bazar and passed through Amritsar and Jandiala bypass on Tuesday.

The district branch of the consumer forum at its meeting held under the chairmanship of Dr Sukhdev Singh Lauhuka, district president of the consumer forum, said it was a part of deep-rooted conspiracy.

The Indian Revolutionary Party of India (RMPI) at its district executive committee meeting on Tuesday condemned the incident of sacrilege. Pargat Singh, state leader of the party, demanded stern action against the perpetrators of the incident.