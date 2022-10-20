Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Employees of different government departments burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government during a protest organised by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union regarding their demands here today.

Manjinder Singh Sidhu, president of the union, said the pen-down strike, which began on October 10, entered the 10th day today, but the government representatives have failed to reach out to the employees to listen to their grievances.

The demands The major demands of the employees include revival of old pension scheme for employees recruited after April 1, 2004, and change in the policies associated with the Sixth Pay Commission report. The union also demanded immediate release of arrears of dearness allowance, relaxation of type test for employees recruited on compassionate grounds, payment of different allowances among others.

Jagdish Thakur, general secretary of the union, said: “While the employees are protesting for the past 10 days, general public is suffering. The government is adopting an indifferent attitude towards their demands.”

He said: “We regret the inconvenience being caused to the general public. We have been seeking an appointment to meet senior functionaries of the state government since long, but to no avail. So we have no other option, but to protest”.

The union has also announced to observe “Black Diwali” on October 24 as a mark of protest against the state government. It has been demanding that all pending issues concerning ministerial workers should be resolved at the earliest. It has demanded from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to fulfil all the promises made to government employees by the Aam Aadmi Party.

