Protest by Tarn Taran safai sewaks still on

Tarn Taran: The 36 sanitation workers who were ‘removed’ from services by the local municipal council authorities continued with their indefinite agitation at the municipal council complex on the 27th day on Wednesday.

Different organisations have extended their support to the agitation of the workers who were removed from job. Baba Vikrant, Deepak Teja and other leaders of the Scheduled Caste communities and the safai sewaks, said the sacked workers were working with the council for the past more than a year on contractual basis.

The leaders said they had been removed by the SDM-cum-Administrator without any notice. They said they had not been given their remuneration of the last three to four months by the contractor of the company dealing with the sanitation work in the town.

The removed workers warned the administration that they would intensify their agitation in case they were not reinstated. They said they had submitted a memorandum to the local MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, but nothing positive has come of it so far.