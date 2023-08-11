Protest erupts at GNDU after security guard slaps girl student

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

GNDU campus turned into a site of protest late Thursday evening as students in large numbers sat on dharna in front of university gates against the alleged misbehaviour and slapping of a girl student by campus security personnel deployed at the gates.

The incident reportedly occurred late evening when a girl research scholar of the Law Department entered the university through the main gate. The girl student alleged that the security guard standing at the gate asked her to show her ID card. According to her, when she was showing her ID card, a photo of which she had saved on her mobile phone, the guard snatched her cellphone. When the victim protested, the guard slapped her on the face and started abusing her and her family.

After the alleged incident, several student organisations and girl students from university hostels gathered in front of the main entrance gate and started the protest, demanding an FIR against the guard and strict action against more such security personnel.

Meanwhile, the campus security staff was out in full force to control the situation. The authorities concerned were trying to engage students to reach an amicable solution.

"This is not an isolated incident. The misbehaviour of the security personnel in university with students should be stopped. Action should be taken against officials responsible," said members of the Punjab Students Union, who also supported and joined the protest. The students demanded that the guilty security guard should be dismissed with immediate effect. They said strict action should be taken against him, besides seeking an apology for the rude behaviour.

