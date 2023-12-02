Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The residents of Guru Amardas Colony in municipal corporation (MC) Ward No. 79 staged a protest against the authorities concerned for supplying contaminated potable water and blocked sewer in the area on Thursday evening. The residents have been facing these problems for the last several months.

The residents raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the MC during the protest. They demanded that both the issues should be addressed immediately by the civic body.

Residents said sewer pipes were broken and choked due to which waste water accumulated in streets of the colony. They said sewer water got mixed with potable water. The MC had not removed silt from sewer pipes for a long time, they added. They said contaminated water was spreading diseases among residents of the colony.

Ladi Chauhan, a colony resident, said streets had become a breeding ground of mosquitoes due to accumulation of waste water.

“We have complained to officials of the MC several times in this regard, but no action has been taken by them. Now, we have given a two-day ultimatum to officials. If they do not address both problems, residents of the area would stage a protest outside the civic body office in Zone No. 8,” said Chauhan.