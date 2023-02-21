Protest over Trust Chairman in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 20

The internal conflict among AAP cadres in the district came to the fore here on Monday when Rajinder Singh Usman assumed charge as Chairman of the local Improvement Trust.

Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar along with other MLAs and senior party leaders was present. Usman’s appointment was sharply opposed by the supporters of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, who called Usman an ‘outsider’. Dr ?ohal’s supporters protested in front of the office of the Improvement Trust here where Usman was taking charge. The district administration remained a mere spectator.

Along with Laljit Singh Bhullar, party MLAs Manjinder Singh Lalpura (Khadoor Sahib), Dalbir Singh Tong (Baba Bakala), Sarwan Singh Dhunn (Khemkaran) and chairmen belonging to different boards and corporations in the district along with senior party leaders were present.

Laljit Singh Bhullar called the protest by party volunteers uncalled for and a breach of party discipline. The minister said it was the decision of the party high command and the matter must be brought to its notice for amicable resolution.

Master Tasveer Singh and other supporters of AAP MLA Dr Sohal, while addressing the gathering, said as the work of the Improvement Trust entailed development of Tarn Taran town, the post of the chairman should be filled with someone who is a local in deference to the wishes of party workers who had worked hard at the time of Vidhan Sabha elections. Dr Sohal, meanwhile, has already described the protest as ‘genuine action’.