Protesters burn Congress nominee Aujla’s effigy

Amritsar, May 15

A section of the SC community, backed by the BJP, burnt an effigy of the Congress Lok Sabha nominee Gurjeet Singh Aujla and held a protest on the Bhandari railway overbridge here on Wednesday.

The protesters were reportedly irked by Aujla’s allegedly disrespectful remarks against the youth of their community.

Meanwhile, Aujla claimed that an old video has been uploaded on social media, in which several sentences were pruned to send across a negative message. “Despite the fact that the video clip was tempered only to rake it up and gain political mileage by the BJP sponsored sect, I had submitted an apology for my comments,” he added.

Aujla said he went to Valmiki Teerth on September 14, 2023, and representatives of the Dhuna Sahib Trust had given him the punishment of cleaning shoes and utensils, ending the matter there, he added.

