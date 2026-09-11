Protesters burn Majitha DSP’s effigy

The day-and-night protest by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office entered its 12th consecutive day on Thursday, with farmers demanding ownership rights for tillers.

The protesters also burnt an effigy of the Majitha DSP outside the main gate of the district administrative complex and raised slogans against the government and administration.

Advertisement

Union leaders said farmers from the Ajnala belt had so far received no compensation from the government because they did not have ownership rights over the land they cultivated. They demanded full compensation for all flood victims and urged the government to immediately address the problems faced by farmers, labourers and other affected people.

Advertisement

The protest centres on 13 demands, including withdrawal of the land pooling policy, full compensation for flood victims, scrapping of the proposed India-US tariff-free trade agreement and implementation of an environment-friendly agricultural policy.

The union leaders alleged that successive governments had ignored the genuine demands of farmers and labourers. They also opposed what they described as the government’s strategy of putting pressure on people participating in protests.

Advertisement

They said political pressure against protesters would not be tolerated and warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to resolve their demands.

A large number of farmers, labourers and women participated in the protest and pledged to strengthen the ongoing morcha.

Those present included Pargat Singh Dharmkot, Kulbir Singh Jethuwal, Baba Rajan Singh, Joginder Singh Burj, Gurmeet Singh Gornegla, Inderjit Singh Bhakna, Dalbir Singh Majhwind and Jagpreet Singh.