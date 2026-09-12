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Home / Amritsar / Protesters chant ‘Satnam Waheguru’, seek justice for assault, suicide victims

Protesters chant ‘Satnam Waheguru’, seek justice for assault, suicide victims

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De protests outside the office of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Jandiala Guru.
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The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Friday protested outside the office of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Jandiala Guru, demanding justice for assault victim Mohanjit Singh and Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide.

The protest was held as part of the organisation’s statewide agitation under the slogan “Punjab Mangda Hai Insaaf” (Punjab seeks justice). Party workers carrying black flags raised slogans against the Punjab Government and marched through Jandiala Guru while reciting “Satnam Waheguru”.

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The protesters demanded strict action against police officials allegedly responsible for the two incidents. They said suspension of the officials was not enough and demanded their dismissal from service.

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Shamsher Singh Padhri, leader of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, alleged that Mohanjit Singh was subjected to assault and that Gulzar Singh was forced to take the extreme step after questioning the government over the drug menace.

Referring to Gulzar Singh’s alleged statement before his death, Padhri demanded that a case also be registered against Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. He alleged that Gulzar Singh was compelled to die by suicide after raising questions over the government’s handling of the drug issue.

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Party leaders said the agitation would continue until justice was delivered to the families of Mohanjit Singh and Gulzar Singh.

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