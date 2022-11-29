Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru

Tarn Taran, November 28
On the third day of the Pakka Morcha staged by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, farmers paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur on the martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru.
Santam Singh Manochahal, Dial Singh Mianwind and other famer leaders, while addressing on the occasion, spoke on life history of the Guru, who sacrificed his life, while fighting against the repression of rulers. The leaders said farmers and labourers must recall the teachings of the Guru and fight against the ruler’s repression.
The leaders condemned the Centre and state government for adopting “anti-people” policies. They said the Centre was taking away the rights of the states.
