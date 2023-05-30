Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

Three youths were allegedly thrashed by protesting advocates following a verbal spat over seeking a way to cross outside the District Courts complex here today.

The lawyers had blocked the road in protest against the challan issued to an advocate. Bar Association members, along with its president Pardeep Saini, blocked the road outside the District Courts that continued till late in the evening.

Advocates hold a protest outside the District Courts complex in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

The protest led to traffic chaos on the road. Senior police officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesting lawyers.

According to information, when the advocates were holding agitation, three youth came on a car and sought way. They were reportedly IELTS students belonging to Majitha. They were going to the centre at that time. On finding the road blocked, three youth asked them to give a way. The lawyers said a dharna was going on. However, it led to heated arguments. Soon, the situation turned worse as a clash broke out between three youths and advocates.

The youths were thrashed by lawyers. Two of them were nabbed and later handed over to the police. The police were a mute spectator to the incident, said the onlookers. The police took the youths into custody and shifted them to the Cantonment police station.

Saini said the lawyers were holding a protest as the traffic police were harassing the common man. Yesterday, they issued a challan to an advocate, who had complete documents with him. He said three ‘anti-social’ elements attacked the lawyers during the protest. One of them was armed with a revolver, he alleged.

He said they would continue the dharna for an indefinite time, if their concerns were not addressed.