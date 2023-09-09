Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 8

Expressing their resentment against the state government, the protesting patwaris and kanungoes, at all subdivision-level headquarters, burnt copies of letters threatening to impose ESMA on them if they went on the agitation path here on Friday.

Patwaris and Kanungos have been protesting since September 1 and have denied to do the work of the additional circles. As a result, residents of more than 70 per cent villages in the district were facing troubles to get their work, related to the Revenue Department, done. The agitation was being launched jointly by the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, and the Revenue Kanugo Association.

Sarabjit Singh Sandhu and Pooran Singh, district presidents, respectively, of the patwaris and Kanungos unions, while addressing the agitating employees in Tarn Taran, condemned the state government and called the move to impose the ESMA Act on them in case they went on a pen-down strike as autocratic. The leaders demanded the restoration of 1,056 posts of patwaris abolished. The leaders urged the government to accept their other demands also.

They also launched protests in Patti, Khadoor Sahib and Bhikhiwind too and burnt copies of the orders of the ESMA Act.

