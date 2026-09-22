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Home / Amritsar / Protests galore, common man bears brunt

Protests galore, common man bears brunt

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:33 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amritsar. File photo
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The public continues to bear the brunt of agitations by farmers, employee organisations and opposition political parties against the AAP-led Punjab Government, with elections just months away. While leaders of the ruling dispensation maintain that the government has fulfilled all the promises made to the electorate, disgruntled groups contend otherwise.

Whether the protesters are teachers, mid-day meal workers, farmers or government employees, it is the common public that often bears the consequences of such protests. Back-to-back strikes and demonstrations have only aggravated the problems faced by ordinary citizens.

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“We understand that employees, farmers and other sections of society are fighting for their demands, but why should the common man suffer? Government offices are meant to provide services to people, while roads are meant to facilitate mobility. When these remain closed, it creates serious problems,” said Baljinder Singh.

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A few months ago, the deployment of government schoolteachers on non-academic duties became a growing bone of contention between the Punjab Government and teachers. The state government was conducting a socio-economic census, for which only government employees and staff of government-aided institutions had been engaged, leading to resentment among teachers.

Eventually, protesting against the “imposition of bulk duties” related to the drug survey, socio-economic census and Census-2027, members of the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), School Lecturer Union, Master Cadre Union and Aided School Staff Union staged protests at the DC Complex in June.

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On August 27, government employees observed a ‘maha hartal’ and struck work, affecting the functioning of local government offices. Barring emergency services, government offices remained closed, leaving people who had come to the District Administrative Complex, district revenue offices and other government departments inconvenienced.

The protesting employees demanded that the AAP government address their long-pending demands, including the release of dearness allowance (DA) arrears and restoration of the old pension scheme.

Similarly, on September 9, visitors to government offices faced inconvenience as employees of various departments, including revenue and health, observed a pen-down strike. The strike disrupted routine work and left a large number of visitors waiting without their applications and other official matters being processed.

Employees have staged similar protests in recent weeks, with officials staying away from regular work. People visiting government offices for certificates, revenue-related matters, health services and other routine tasks have consequently faced inconvenience.

Several visitors said they had taken time off work and travelled from villages and adjoining areas, only to find that their applications and other official work could not be processed.

The public again found itself at the receiving end when the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha staged a protest outside the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO at Jandiala Guru. The demonstration led to traffic jams, with several routes closed as protesters gathered and police diverted traffic, making several roads inaccessible.

Many people also visit the minister’s office in the hope of having their grievances heard and resolved. However, those who had come during the protest were forced to return disappointed.

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