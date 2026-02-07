DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Amritsar / Protests held over lathi-charge on farmers

Protests held over lathi-charge on farmers

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:04 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Farmers burn an effigy of the state government and raise slogans in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Farmers under the banner of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) today held a massive protest against the Punjab government near Sarhali Khurd on the Tarn Taran-Patti road and burnt its effigy to protest against the brutal lathi-charge on farmers in Bathinda.

Addressing a gathering, district president of KKU Nachhatar Singh, said that the Punjab government is resorting to torture of farmers out of a sense of revenge. He said that the state government has already lodged many farmers in jail for the past 10 months on false charges.

Nachhatar Singh alleged that the Punjab government is following in the footsteps of the Union government and is oppressing farmers and others demanding their rights.

Among those leaders of the Kirti Kisan Union present were Santokh Singh, Baldev Singh, Nirmal Singh, Pritpal Singh and Tara Singh.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

