Protests over cane-charge on sanitation workers in Barnala

Members of various organisations of the Valmiki community staged a protest at Bhandari Bridge on Monday against the alleged police highhandedness towards sanitation workers in Barnala. The protesters allegedly also enforced a bandh by urging shopkeepers to shut their establishments.

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Community leaders said the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to take action against the police officials responsible for the alleged incident.

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Sumit Kalia condemned the alleged use of force on the protesting sanitation workers, saying it was shameful for the police to resort to such action. He demanded the dismissal of the DSP concerned, the SHO and other police personnel allegedly involved in the incident.

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The protest was attended by leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SAD (Waris Punjab De), who expressed solidarity with the community members. The demonstration caused major inconvenience to commuters as Bhandari Bridge remained closed to traffic, resulting in long traffic jams across several parts of the city.

SAD leader Dilbagh Singh alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government was not allowing different sections of society to peacefully voice their grievances. He demanded immediate action against the police officials who had allegedly ordered the lathicharge.

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The day began as usual, with shopkeepers opening their businesses. However, around 11 am, as members of the community moved through various markets appealing for support, most shops downed their shutters. Community leaders maintained that no force was used to persuade traders to close their establishments. They said sanitation workers render an essential public service by keeping cities clean and that residents had voluntarily expressed solidarity with them.