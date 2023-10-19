'Provide adequate relief to farmers for crop loss'

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 18

Former SAD MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura has expressed his deep concern for the farmers whose crops have been damaged twice due to recent floods. “The farming community, already reeling under previous losses, is now facing further devastation as their crops have suffered a huge damage due to untimely rain, wind and storm,” said Brahmpura.

The SAD leader said that floods had destroyed crop on around 16,000 acres in the Khadoor Sahib area. With the present spell of heavy rain, the farming community is bearing the brunt of this unpredictable weather.

