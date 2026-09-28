Provocative slogans on walls: Auto driver, one other arrested

Provocative slogans written on walls at various places in the city prompted swift police action, with officials getting hold of two persons, including an auto driver.

Those arrested have been identified as Mangal Singh (26), an auto driver, and Arshdeep Singh (23), a labourer. Both are residents of the Waryam Singh Colony area here.

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The slogans attributed to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikh for Justice, a banned organisation, also made mention of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who is scheduled to visit the city on Monday. The incident came to light after the police received information about the writings on the walls at the railway station, Bhandari bridge and Hall gate areas in the early hours on Saturday. The walls were immediately repainted.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskaranjit Singh Teja said a probe followed by technical inputs helped them identify and nab the two suspects within hours.

The police claimed that preliminary investigation had indicated that Arshdeep Singh was in contact with a foreign-based handler identified as Gora, whose name has figured in similar instances earlier.

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He came in contact with Gora through Snapchat and the latter promised them of handsome money and extending help in shifting abroad.

A case under Sections 196(1), 197(2) and 61(2) of the BNS was registered at the A-Division police station yesterday.

The police said they were working on establishing the complete sequence of events, the motive behind the writings and the possible involvement of other persons.