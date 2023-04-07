PSEB declares Class V results

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the results for Class 5 earlier this evening. The written examinations were conducted by the board between February 24 and March 4.

Amritsar remained the fifth in the district, rankings wise, with a pass percentage of 99.81%. A total of 29,863 students took the class 5 PSEB board exams in the district, out which 29, 805 passed.

This year, the pass percentage for the Punjab Government schools reached 99.69%, and the aided schools achieved 99.07%. The district education office will announce the district topper and specific details by tomorrow. This year, girls have scored higher than boys, with girls attaining an overall pass percentage of 99.74% and boys getting an overall pass percentage of 99.65%. Jaspreet Kaur of Mansa is the topper in Punjab, as she achieved a perfect score of 500 out of 500. Navdeep Kaur of Mansa is on the second position in the state.

The Punjab Board has announced the results within a month’s duration. The parents of the students who appeared for the Punjab Class 5 board examination will be able to check the result of their kids from the official site of PSEB, which is pseb.ac.in, which according to PSEB officials will be activated on April 7, after 10 am.