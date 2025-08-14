PSPCL employees’ 3-day stir disrupts power supply

Power supply remained disrupted on the last day of the three-day mass casual leave by the agitating employees of Powercom and PSTransco. The disruption in power supply continued for hours in all parts of the district and the situation went out of control of officials. The employees had to work in shifts to restore the power supply. Powercom officials revealed that about 80 per cent employees went on mass casual leave and providing uninterrupted power supply proved to be a tough task for them.

Farmer leader Sukhwinder Singh Dugalwala said that out of the eight feeder of the 66 KV sub-station at Rasulpur, one feeder supplying power for agriculture to Aladinpur village was non-functional for the last three days while another feeder supplying power to Bengalipur village stopped power supply since midnight. The farmers of Shahabpur led by Sukhdev Singh and Supreem Singh Piddi had to make arrangements to restore power supply on their own today.

Jaswinder Singh Dhillon of Tarn Taran said that power supply remained disrupted the whole night and the officials refused to respond to calls for inquiry on their mobile phones. The residents of Khadoor Sahib, Chohla Sahib, Harike, Khalra, Khemkaran and other parts of the district complained that due to faulty power supply, people, especially the kids, could not sleep soundly at night. Deputy Chief Engineer of the local Powercom circle Mohtam Singh refused to respond to mobile calls.