PSPCL imposes Rs 28.45L fine on Tarn Taran hotel for power theft

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 20

The enforcement team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited imposed a fine of Rs 28.45 lakh on a prominent hotel in Taran Taran for theft of electricity. Giving the information, a spokesman for the PSPCL said the theft was detected during a routine checking of marriage palaces on April 18.

The spokesman said that during the checking, the enforcement team found that the consumer was tampering with the meter to get unauthorised supply of electricity.

The PSPCL spokesperson said that an FIR has been registered under the Electricity Act, 2003, at the anti-power theft police station, Verka. During the checking, the hotel owner allegedly threatened the staff and interrupted the official work.

An FIR was also filed in this regard at the local police station. The electricity connection of the consumer has been ordered to be disconnected immediately. The liability of the employees/officials found responsible in the case is also being considered.

The PSPCL spokesman appealed to all its consumers to help in controlling electricity theft. The consumers can contribute to the campaign against theft of electricity by providing feedback on the WhatsApp number 96461-75770. The PSPCL assured its consumers that their identity will not be disclosed.