PSPCL imposes fine of Rs 64 lakh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Powercom in its drive against power theft launched on the instructions of the state government checked the connections of 306 consumers and imposed Rs 64.22 lakh as fine. Gursharan Singh Khehra, Superintendent Engineer (SE), said here on Friday that the drive had proved fruitful as the load had decreased by 40 per cent and the incidents of burning of transformers too had come down. Khehra said the consumers who were indulging in power theft had approached the department for new connections and as a result, the department had received 819 applications in the last three days. The SE said two petrol pumps too were found stealing power and action would be taken against the erring. The SE appealed to the consumers not to indulge in power theft. OC

18-year-old dies in road mishap

Tarn Taran: A youth died and two others were seriously injured when a Toyota vehicle collided with a motorcycle on the Harike-Patti road here on Thursday. The deceased had been identified as Amarjit Singh (18), a resident of Assal village. Mehakpreet Singh of Kirtowal Kalan and Rajpal Singh of Tung village were admitted to the local Civil Hospital from where they were referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, where their condition was improving. The trio were riding a Platina motorcycle. Mehakpreet and Rajpalwas were riding pillion and the three were going from Kirtowal Kalan to Tung village. On way to Tung, their motorcycle was collided with the Toyota vehicle (bearing registration No. PB 46 M 6000). Amarajit died on the spot. Subham Arora, a resident of Patti, was driving the car. He had been booked under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC by the Harike police. The driver of the car managed to escape from the spot.