PSPCL levies Rs 22 lakh penalty on city hotel

Amritsar, April 22
The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a penalty of Rs 22 lakh on a hotel located in Gheo Mandi for exceeding the sanctioned load limit. The hotel was found drawing more load than the sanctioned, which is a serious violation of power usage norms. Apart from this, one of the phases is being used directly at at hotel.
The sanctioned load for the hotel was 19.9 kilowatts (kw), but when an enforcement team of the PSPCL conducted a raid and checked the power consumption, it was found to be a 70.023 kw, over three times the sanctioned limit. Officials of the PSPCL have imposed a penalty of Rs 22 lakh on the hotel.
During the checking, the PSPCL staff found that one of the three phases was supplying to the hotel directly. The checking staff reported that it is a case of power theft too. A notice has been sent to the hotel owner to pay the penalty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, police claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed
In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser said he will face ‘f...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case
Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...