PSPCL levies Rs 22 lakh penalty on city hotel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a penalty of Rs 22 lakh on a hotel located in Gheo Mandi for exceeding the sanctioned load limit. The hotel was found drawing more load than the sanctioned, which is a serious violation of power usage norms. Apart from this, one of the phases is being used directly at at hotel.

The sanctioned load for the hotel was 19.9 kilowatts (kw), but when an enforcement team of the PSPCL conducted a raid and checked the power consumption, it was found to be a 70.023 kw, over three times the sanctioned limit. Officials of the PSPCL have imposed a penalty of Rs 22 lakh on the hotel.

During the checking, the PSPCL staff found that one of the three phases was supplying to the hotel directly. The checking staff reported that it is a case of power theft too. A notice has been sent to the hotel owner to pay the penalty.