PSPCL official nabbed for taking Rs 15L bribe

Amritsar, February 9

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested Sukhwinder Singh Multani, Additional Superintendent Engineer (ASE) of PSPCL, posted at Jalandhar, for taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh and demanding Rs 20 lakh more here today.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said a case had been registered against the PSPCL official, who was earlier posted as Executive Engineer (XEN) Technical Audit, PSPCL, Amritsar, on the complaint of Sharanjeet Singh, store keeper of PSPCL, Verka, here.

The complainant lodged an online plaint along with evidence in the audio-video format with the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption helpline.

The spokesperson said the complainant alleged that the official had already taken Rs 15-lakh bribe while he was posted as an XEN to send an inspection report of store inventory in his favour. He was now demanding Rs 20 lakh more to recommend his reinstatement as the complainant was suspended on the basis of stock verification report.

The complainant recorded the entire conversation as evidence and submitted it to the VB to probe into the gratification matter.

The spokesperson said the Vigilance Bureau investigated the allegations levelled in the online complaint and registered a corruption case against the PSPCL official after finding him guilty for taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in three installments and demanding Rs 20 lakh more from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect at the VB police station, Amritsar. Further investigations were on into the matter, he said.

