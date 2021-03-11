PSPCL staff given bikes, jeeps

Amritsar, June 3
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) handed over motorcycles and jeeps to its staff to swiftly resolve complaints of power disruptions by consumers in its east divisions of the holy city.
The minister inaugurated a ‘No Supply Complaint Project’ under which the PSPCL provided 65 numbers of complaint-handling bikes, five numbers of complaint handling wagons and one complaint handling wagon with hydraulic lift.
The PSPCL released five helpline numbers for over four lakh consumers to streamline uninterrupted power supply in the city. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh flagged off a group of motorcycles and jeeps to rectify snags in power supply. Contact numbers to register complaints are 96461-12994, 96461-13249, 96461-13803, 96461-13283 and 96461-13774.
