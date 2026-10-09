PTM politics hots up; teachers say education taking back seat

Not giving two hoots what the teaching fraternity says, the Education Department, in a directive, has asked all school heads to ensure elected representatives, including MLAs and councillors, show up for the mega parent-teacher meet (PTM) on October 9.

Those at the helm of affairs in state schools have been asked to coordinate with local representatives, ensuring their presence during the mega PTM.

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The move comes at a time when teacher organisations have questioned the inclusion of activities they consider beyond the academic purpose of parent-teacher meets.

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Initially, a letter issued by the SCERT to District Education Officers, mandated institution heads to invite MLAs, constituency incharges and zila parishad officials for the October 9 meet.

“The school heads have received letters from the District Education Office as well, with similar instructions. Additionally, teachers have been asked to record testimonials, talk about state government welfare schemes like the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana and pilgrimage tour bus scheme and get parents’ feedback. The meet has been turned into a political exercise,” said Ashwani Awasthi, district head, Democratic Teachers’ Front, Amritsar.

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Several school heads also received promotional pamphlets with the declaration of achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Teachers say the mega PTM should primarily focus on students’ academic performance, attendance, strengths and areas requiring improvement, while objecting to the orders asking them to highlight government schemes and recording beneficiary testimonials for dissemination through school social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

The instructions regarding the presence of elected representatives are likely to add another dimension to the ongoing debate over the purpose and scope of the mega PTM.

Time and again, teacher organisations have argued that they are already carrying a range of non-academic responsibilities, including duties linked to surveys, electoral work and other government programmes, and that such additional assignments could divert attention from classroom teaching.

“The October 9 meet is expected to bring together teachers, parents and school authorities across government schools in Punjab. The latest directions have put a spotlight on the balance between community participation in government schools and teachers’ concerns about keeping the PTM focused on students and academics,” said a Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Khalsa, teacher.