Prakash Purb of Guru Ramdas: Public holiday in Amritsar district on October 11

Chandigarh, October 7

The Punjab government has declared a local holiday on October 11 in Amritsar district on the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Purb of Guru Ramdas.

An official spokesperson of the state government said all the offices of Punjab government, boards/corporations and government educational institutions will remain closed on Tuesday, October 11, in Amritsar district. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Personnel Department.

