Public property defacement to attract penalty

Amritsar, February 1
The advertisement wing of the Municipal Corporation asked the defacers not to deface the city with posters, banners and hoardings.
Due to upcoming civic body elections, people who are contesting the polls have started defacing the city with posters and banners.
Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Amritsar said, “Lakhs of pilgrims come daily from all over the world to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib. It is the duty of all our city dwellers to maintain the sanctity and beauty of the city. But due to unauthorised displaying of posters, banners, boards and hoarding in the city, the image of the city is damaged.”
Legal action would be taken under the Punjab Municipal Act, 1976 and the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1997, against those who violate the law, said Rishi .
