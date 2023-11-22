Public to face more trouble as ministerial staff extend strike in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

With ministerial employees of government departments extending their pen-down strike by one more week, local residents waiting for the employees to resume their duties are expecting more trouble as they would not be able to get their works done.

The employees had gone on a pen-down strike on November 8. In the first phase, the Punjab State Ministerial Employees’ Union had announced to hold the protest till November 13. It, however, extended the pen-down strike to November 20 stating that the government has not resolved their issues.

The employees’ body took the decision to further extend the pen down strike till November 28 alleging that the government is indifferent to the issues being faced by employees.

Ministerial employees deputed in all the government departments as health, revenue, agriculture, horticulture, excise, transport, and other institutes of the state government departments constitute most of the administrative staff responsible for delivering various services to the general public. With this section of employees on the protest path, all ministerial works including registration of properties, issuance of various kinds of licenses, NOCs, certificates and legal documents to the public has been affected.

Jagdish Thakur, general secretary, Punjab State Ministerial Employees association, said, “The government has not yet provided GPF numbers to the employees even as it had claimed a year ago that the old pension scheme (OPS) has been revived.” The government even went on to issue costly advertisements in other states that OPS has been revived in Punjab to take political mileage but failed to delivered the same on the ground, alleged Thakur.