DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Public urged not to panic over fuel supply concerns

Public urged not to panic over fuel supply concerns

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:40 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As fuel and LPG supply concerns rocked the Punjab Vidhan Sabha amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dalwinderjit Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with petroleum and LPG officials, along with representatives of petrol pumps and gas agencies in the district.

Advertisement

The DC stated that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the district and urged residents not to panic after holding discussions with the main suppliers.

Advertisement

“No one will be allowed to engage in black marketing or hoarding. Strict legal action will be taken against hoarders,” he said after the meeting.

Advertisement

He said that 67 gas agencies and 303 petrol pumps are currently functioning in the district, and there is no shortage of domestic gas, petrol or diesel at any of these outlets. He added that the supply of these fuels is continuing without interruption.

However, the DC noted that there is currently some shortage of commercial gas, and if any such issue is reported, it will also be addressed promptly.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the residents not to panic, stating that there is no problem with the availability of domestic gas or petrol and diesel in the district.

He also urged residents to avoid hoarding fuel or LPG cylinders. If anyone notices any supply-related issue, they should immediately inform the district administration.

The meeting was attended by District Food and Supply Officer Harvinder Kaur, Food Supply Inspector Jagvinder Singh, Indian Oil Corporation sales manager Yash Pathak, manager Ankit Kumar, and representatives of various gas agencies and petrol pumps.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts