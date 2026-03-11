Public urged not to panic over fuel supply concerns

As fuel and LPG supply concerns rocked the Punjab Vidhan Sabha amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dalwinderjit Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with petroleum and LPG officials, along with representatives of petrol pumps and gas agencies in the district.

Advertisement

The DC stated that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the district and urged residents not to panic after holding discussions with the main suppliers.

Advertisement

“No one will be allowed to engage in black marketing or hoarding. Strict legal action will be taken against hoarders,” he said after the meeting.

Advertisement

He said that 67 gas agencies and 303 petrol pumps are currently functioning in the district, and there is no shortage of domestic gas, petrol or diesel at any of these outlets. He added that the supply of these fuels is continuing without interruption.

However, the DC noted that there is currently some shortage of commercial gas, and if any such issue is reported, it will also be addressed promptly.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the residents not to panic, stating that there is no problem with the availability of domestic gas or petrol and diesel in the district.

He also urged residents to avoid hoarding fuel or LPG cylinders. If anyone notices any supply-related issue, they should immediately inform the district administration.

The meeting was attended by District Food and Supply Officer Harvinder Kaur, Food Supply Inspector Jagvinder Singh, Indian Oil Corporation sales manager Yash Pathak, manager Ankit Kumar, and representatives of various gas agencies and petrol pumps.