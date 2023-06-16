PUDA team stops construction work in illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 15

Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) stopped illegal constructions near TR Villa resorts at the Harash Chinna area on Ajnala Road today. Following the guidelines issued by state government, a PUDA team led by District Town Planner (DTP) Gursevak Aulakh visited the site on Ajnala Road where an unauthorised colony was being developed in front of the TR Villa Resort. The commercial construction was stopped by the team of PUDA.

Aulakh said the owners of the colonies had been asked to regularise the colonies and follow the rules set by the state government, but they were still flouting the regulations. Several unauthorised constructions under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, were demolished a few weeks ago, he added.

Aulakh said around 19 illegal colonies have been identified and the police have been told to register an FIR against the coloniser. Seven of these colonies have been demolished to date. The DTP said three to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 to 5 lakh can be imposed on a person who develops an unauthorised colony.

PUDA will take action against the unauthorised colonies, he added. He appealed to the general public that they should not buy plots in illegal colonies.