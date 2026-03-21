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Home / Amritsar / Pulmonary disease patient (77) gets new lease of life in Amritsar

Pulmonary disease patient (77) gets new lease of life in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:47 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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A team of doctors from Livasa Hospital during a press conference.
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A 77-year-old patient suffering from advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and severe aortic stenosis was given a new lease of life after a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure at Livasa Hospital, Amritsar.

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Addressing a press conference about the case, consultant cardiologist Dr Arjun Ved Gupta highlighted the clinical complexity of the procedure.

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He said: “This was a high-risk case due to the patient’s severe COPD and frailty. TAVR allowed us to replace the diseased valve without subjecting the patient to the stress of open-heart surgery. The rapid recovery and improvement in symptoms reaffirm the effectiveness of minimally invasive cardiac interventions in selected patients.” The patient had been experiencing worsening breathlessness, initially during routine activities and eventually even while speaking. While COPD was a known condition, further evaluation revealed a critical and often underdiagnosed contributor — severe aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve that significantly restricts blood flow from the heart.

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Given the patient’s fragile lung function and overall frailty, conventional open heart surgery posed a high risk and was deemed unsafe, said Dr Gupta.

A multidisciplinary heart team assessed the case and opted for TAVR, a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure that replaced the diseased valve without opening the chest, he added.

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