Pulse Polio campaign launched in Amritsar

The Pulse Polio campaign, being conducted under the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO), was formally launched by Civil Surgeon Dr Rashmi Vij by administering polio drops to children at a booth set up at Chowk Fawara.

Advertisement

Prior to this, an auto-rickshaw awareness rally was flagged off to spread awareness about the campaign across the district. The rally was taken out in various parts of the city to educate the public about the importance of polio immunisation.

Advertisement

Dr Vij stated that although India had achieved the status of a polio-free country, continuous efforts were required to maintain this achievement. Therefore, the WHO conducts Pulse Polio rounds from time to time. She emphasised that. along with the efforts of the Health Department, active cooperation from the general public was essential to combat an incurable disease like polio.

Advertisement

She said under this campaign, 287,498 children in the age group of 0 to 5, residing in 544,777 households with a population of 2,763,949, would be administered two drops of polio vaccine by 1,193 teams. The activities of these teams would be monitored and supervised by 255 supervisors.

Teams led under Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat, Dr Jaganjot Kaur, District MEIO Amardeep Singh, Dr Neha Aggarwal, along with the entire staff, will be visiting households to administer polio drops.